Ama Qamata brought her mom to the lions' den after facing backlash for supporting Chidimma Adetshina

The actress spoke on the ongoing Home Affairs investigation on Chidimma's citizenship, saying the government was to blame, not Chichi

However, Mzansi cooked her over her comments, saying her statements would land her in trouble someday

Ama Qamata seemingly threw her mom under the bus while defending Chidimma Adetshina. Images: amaqamata, chichi_vanessa

Ama Qamata and her mother are being dragged online after the actress showed support for Chidimma Adetshina.

Ama Qamata rings in her mother after Chidimma backlash

The drama in the ongoing Chidimma Adetshina investigation has seemingly divided South Africans, as many hold opposing views.

After the Department of Home Affairs released a statement suspecting instances of fraud done by Chidimma's mother, Mzansi erupted with a huge "We told you so" and rubbed it in the faces of those who supported Chichi.

Actress, Ama Qamata spoke on the matter, saying it was unfortunate that the Miss SA contestant faced backlash and not the government that participated in the fraudulent scheme.

Twitter (X) user Compaqllow called the actress to order, saying her family has benefitted from the corruption she was speaking against:

"Not you, Ama. Talking about corruption when your 'entrepreneurial' mom has drained the Eastern Cape government dry. Not you, sit this one out."

In response to the comment, Ama posted a screenshot of her mom's reaction to the allegations, in which she said she has never worked with the government:

"I have never done business with the government all my life, but I love her level of boldness in her statement. I just wish she used it positively."

Ama Qamata shared a message from her mother, who was accused of being a government beneficiary. Image: ama_qamata

Mzansi weighs in on Ama Qamata's comments

Netizens feel that Ama should have kept quiet, saying she may have potentially put her family at risk of being audited for corruption:

KenGlobally said:

"She should have kept quiet, honestly. Now people will investigate her mother."

Lumukanda_ joked:

"Nobody is safe in these streets!"

Zamaswati_M wrote:

"Sometimes, being quiet is the best option."

KenGlobally trolled Ama:

"Not you thinking your mom will agree to her shenanigans. They’re about to uncover more."

Ishshah_B posted:

"You shouldn't have, Ama. Another investigation loading."

