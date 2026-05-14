Toyota South Africa Motors turned NAMPO Harvest Day in Bothaville into a record-breaking celebration on Wednesday. Nearly 2,000 Hilux bakkies gathered at NAMPO Park in the Free State for a series of Guinness World Records attempts.

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A picture of a Toyota bakkie taking on a challenge at the event. Image: Toyota/web

Source: UGC

The event marked the first public showcase of the highly anticipated new-generation Hilux.

Toyota used the Southern Hemisphere’s largest agricultural show to do something bold. Thousands of Hilux owners from across the country answered the call and drove to Bothaville on 13 May. The gathering was part of Toyota’s participation in the 2026 NAMPO Harvest Day, running until Friday, 15 May.

SA’s farming community meets its favourite bakkie

Toyota SA senior VP for sales and marketing Leon Theron said NAMPO gave the brand a chance to connect with people who rely on their vehicles daily. The farming community is a key part of Toyota’s customer base, and that relationship runs deep. This year, Toyota brought its full brand experience to the show floor.

The new-generation Hilux took centre stage as the hero vehicle at the Toyota Avenue. The Land Cruiser FJ, the bZ4X electric vehicle, and the new RAV4 also featured prominently. Lexus and Hino Trucks rounded out an impressive lineup celebrating both heritage and new energy vehicles.

The Guinness World Records attempts were the centrepiece of the day’s festivities. Toyota designed the event to honour the Hilux’s legacy while officially welcoming the next generation of the iconic bakkie. Live entertainment, spot prizes, and giveaways kept the atmosphere buzzing throughout the day.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Source: Briefly News