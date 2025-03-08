A woman working in tech addressed the reason why she has not stopped using public transport

The working professional posted a TikTok video showing her daily commute from the township to a Big 4 firm

The video of the young lady got people's attention as she detailed the reason behind her decision

A young lady working in corporate while still living in the township discussed some of her lifestyle choices. People had a lot of questions because the young woman chose to use a simple and cheap mode of transport to work.

A lady with a job at a Big 4 firm explains why she still uses taxis. Image: @elemundi

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the young lady received more than 6,000 likes. Hundreds of people commented, curious to know more about the financial choice she's made.

Staff at Big 4 firm opts out of car ownership

A young lady on Tiktok @elemundi, said people are always asking her why she uses taxis even though she works at a big firm. The woman explained that she is trying to gain financial freedom before making purchases that depreciate.

The tech worker in corporate explained that she lives in an environment where people often get pressure to live a lifestyle they cannot truly afford while keeping up with others with more resources. She said:

"What about living a debt--free life? People in my life advised me to save up, to have an investment before taking things that depreciate the moment you get them out of the door. If you just got your first big girl job, take that taxi and save that money, you'll thank me when you are a millionaire."

SA split over corporate worker taking taxi

Most people come into that their lady was commendable for saving her money, saying she was making a wise decision by avoiding a car purchase. Others argued that she would be safer if she bought a car cash, assuming she is highly paid.

The woman working at a Big 4 firm did not specify which one. Image: TheGift777

Source: Getty Images

Andiswa asked;

"Are you into tech assurance/IT auditing?

EleMundi | TechBestie the creator replied:

"Tech consulting in the AI and Data space. 💻"

Isaar Isaar argued against the lady's decision to use taxis:

"With a salary of 50k net, sesi no tlogela bo stingie these taxis are not even safe. You can get a cheap car cash without installments."

Percy supported the TikTokker:

"I bought a car when I was ready, not when society wanted me to. Bought it and paid it off in 2 years. Had so much financial freedom. You are on the right path. Do you !!

Ntokozo Shiba noted:

"Working for a big for firm doesn't mean you get paid well enough to afford a car."

That girl commented:

"She will buy a car guys. When the time is right. I started off like this as well."

_user69789634566777888 cheered"

"Use taxis, girl. When the time is right you will get that car🥺"

EleMundi | TechBestie the TikToker replied:

"Amen … and Amen! All things in good time. ❤️"

4 Women working in corporate stories

Source: Briefly News