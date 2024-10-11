A young woman shared on TikTok that she had never thought she would have left the retail industry

In her social media post, the woman happily showed herself working at a corporate company

Internet users in the post's comment section were happy for the young woman and hoped to leave retail themselves

Working in retail can be incredibly stressful for many people due to demanding customers, long hours and the pressure to meet sales targets. One young woman recently shared that she left the retail industry and felt a wave of relief and happiness in doing so.

From retail to corporate

Using the handle @viwe_bird, a local woman named Viwe Ntakana uploaded a video on TikTok showing herself as a corporate worker. While standing in the foyer of a KPMG building, Viwe wrote the following in her post:

"I never thought I'd leave retail. God, thank you."

Judging by the hashtags used in the post, it seems Viwe may have worked at Clicks and Spar and is now working in the accounting industry at KPMG.

She also wrote in her caption:

"Life’s full of unexpected chapters."

Watch the video below:

SA relates to woman leaving retail job

A few members of the online community headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about Viwe's work transition, while others felt they could relate and shared their struggles about working in retail.

@angelam435 said to people online:

"I worked in retail my whole life. When I was retrenched, I decided to be self-employed, and I don't think people understand that it's not easy to be self-employed, but I won't work in retail ever again."

@lebosmith07 wrote in the comments:

"I can't wait for the day I leave retail. God bless you."

@amoh_zee congratulated Viwe and added:

"You deserve it. May you continue being such a humble soul, and may more blessings come your way."

@mofolo77dineo shared in the comment section:

"Congratulations, lady. You now have your freedom back."

@onkabae shared with the young woman:

"Best feeling ever. I left it without any plan. God made a way."

@charmaine.sambackup told Viwe:

"I don't know you, but I am happy for you."

Woman opens up about leaving retail job

In another story, Briefly News reported about a local woman residing in Limpopo who decided to leave her retail job, pursue her passion for cooking and study to become a chef.

Social media users showed their pride in the internet stranger they saw on their screens.

