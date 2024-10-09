A South African lady took to her Facebook to share her generosity towards a server after giving them a beefy tip

The former waitress, Jeanett Leotla, explained in a viral post why she made it rain for the server

Social media users were not happy about Leotla posting about the good deed and claimed that tipping should not be a thing

Jeanett Leotla shared her random act of kindness with the world when she posted her recent good deed on her Facebook.

Mzansi was unimpressed by a lady who generously tipped a waiter. Image: jeanett.leotla.1

The South African lady shared she had tipped an excellent waiter with R250 on a R1000 bill.

SA ridicules lady for tipping waiter

Servers at a restaurant make the dining experience that much more enjoyable. The service makes eating out fun, from the excellent and timely waiters to the vibrant baristas.

A South African lady showed her appreciation for a waiter's excellent service by tipping them 25% of her bill. The former waitress knows how harsh the industry can be, so she made it rain for her server by making them R250 richer:

"When it comes to tipping in a restaurant, I always feel like I could do more because I was once a waitress. I know this used to be money for napkins, food, or transport. I know it means a lot to tip someone after serving you."

The lady had settled her R1000 bill when she surprised the server with the beefy tip.

A woman trended after tipping a waiter generously for her R1K meal. Image: @jeanett.leotla.1

Mzansi unhappy with lady's beefy tip

Social media users did not understand why Leotla had to share such a generous tip and commented:

@Snipes Apple was unimpressed:

"You are just bragging about the bill; it has nothing to do with the tip."

@Lilitha Lolly wrote:

"Now that tipping waitress is important, it's a must to you, but do you tip the others you render services from, like the cashiers? Exactly. Why is tipping a waitress so important? Those people get salaries just like others, and because they are on their feet most of the time, there are other people who are at work too, like Mr Price and Capitec."

@Thokozani Tsotesi shared:

"I also have a similar problem. Why tip someone for their job while some of us are struggling by just going there to enjoy? Restaurants should pay their hard-working workers money simply."

@KG Makgato commented:

"Personally, I don't like paying tips. I want to pay the advertised price, sit down, and eat peacefully. Is that too much? Otherwise, it must be written 'Burger: R70, tip: minimum R20' I really don't like paying someone to do their job; their bosses should pay them. These people even demand the tip. The whole system is rigged, but that's me. Don't come to me acting all holy. No one tips me for doing my job."

@Lungile Shoba said:

"Maybe restaurants should have options where one has to choose to be served or to collect your food, sit down and eat, without being served."

@Yvonne Mohlakoane:

"I tip even church workers, and it works for me in my business. You are not rich until you are able to share the little you have with others. That's my motto."

