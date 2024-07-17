A generous man on TikTok shared a fine dining spot on a budget in Cape Town

The man, who clearly enjoyed his time, ate a two-course meal for only R240

Your money gets you stunning views, an entire Sunday plate and a yummy dessert

A generous man on TikTok shared an excellent fine dining spot on a budget in Stellenbosch.

A generous Mzansi man plugged SA with one of Cape Town's affordable buffets.

Source: TikTok

The gent vlogged his entire terrific bargain at the stunning restaurant

Cape Town gent plugs SA with R240 two-course meal in Stellenbosch

A non-gatekeeping man shared a stunning restaurant that offers a Sunday buffet for only R240 in Stellenbosch. The restaurant Root 22 offers a two-course meal at a low price.

The gent who had been fine dining on a budget left no crumbs on his plate as he enjoyed his food and cash at the stunning restaurant. Doing the right thing, the good gent shared the spot's information on TikTok so others could enjoy the bargain.

He captioned his clip:

"Found this Sunday hidden gem. Would you give this a try? If you missing a classic Cape Town Sunday lunch, then we found this spot for you. Try Root44 Wine Emporium Restaurant above Root44 Market. For this special you get a Sunday lunch buffet and dessert. All while enjoying the gorgeous countryside views of Stellenbosch."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to restaurant bargain

Netizens had mixed reviews in the comments about the restaurant:

@Skye realised something:

"So I've been making and eating a R240 plate every sunday I need to start selling."

@BottermyTotterza had a lightbulb moment:

"Jirrrrrr R240. I need 2 sell Sunday plates. 7 colours baba."

@Lee-Ann Jacobs loved the spot:

"Now this is a plug, and I thank you!"

@Dikela will make a plan to visit:

"I need to take a drive when I'm there. I'm literally 11 kms away."

