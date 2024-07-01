Rocomamas has a fantastic deal where a customer can have wings for free only if they dare to finish them

Now, the wings are not regular wings; they are the “burn off your tongue” kind of spicy

This gent was up for the challenge and thought that he could play Rocomamas at their own game, but unfortunately, he lost as the food bit him right back

A Mzansi gent incredibly regrets having food from Rocomamas.

A Mzansi gent was defeated by Rocomamas' hot wings and begged for a speedy recovery. Image: @ok.molly_.

Source: TikTok

Rocomamas has officially lost a customer after he tried out their hot wings.

Mzansi’s famous fast-food restaurants

Mzansi sure loves their fast food restaurants to the point where they spend the first bit of their paychecks splurging on greasy food. On the quest to find good greasy food, this gent found a great deal at Rocomamas where one can have an entire bowl of ‘Can you tame the flame?” hot wings for free, but only if they can finish them.

He tried to play Rocomamas at their own game but lost as he could not bear how sick he was after eating the wings. The young man shared his debilitating experience on TikTok, where his before and after looked very foreign.

He captioned the clip:

“Yho Rockomamas, I’ll post the video tomorrow.”

Watch the video below:

Rocomamas spicy wings

People love the thrill of being able to bear spicy foods but forget what that does to their gastric system. Some people end up suffering from gastric reflux, while some experience much worse disorders.

Netizens could not believe that the gent fell for the same challenge that defeated many before:

@ANDY gives up on Mzansi:

"THEY NEVER LEARN."

@Treasure has learned the tough lesson:

"Mara lama challenge will kill us."

@MaBee shared a funny scenario:

"Mshana silana eRocoMamas la ubusidla amawings ababayo. Mshaana kodwa nani. Hamba nathi ke siye ekhaya." Kuzoni bulala ukudla nina."

