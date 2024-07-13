A well-known plug queen from Mzansi has shared a new chic tip for a classier kitchen with PEP

Oyama, the plugger, showed homeowners how to elevate their kitchens without breaking the bank

The lady shows off how her new PEP jars have enormously contributed to her luxurious spice rack

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A lady on TikTok is known for her generosity in plugging people with stellar essentials.

Mzansi's famous plug puts SA on with essential homeware from PEP. Image: @oyama_mgojo

Source: TikTok

The plug queen spotted tiny jars at PEP for only R10 each.

Upgrading your Mzansi home with PEP

Some of us cannot afford to dig into our savings for a mesmerising, modern, and luxurious-looking kitchen because of our underwhelming pay slips. Oyama cleared the shelves of stunning jars and a matching tray from PEP to achieve a luxurious-looking kitchen.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The lady then plugged Mzansi when she hopped over to Food Lover’s to splurge on delicious spices.

The lady captioned her post:

"On today’s #oyamaplugs we are doing a Pep Home x Food Lovers Market spice rack plug."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi to camp outside PEP

PEP’s latest homeware has stunned Mzansi. The generous lady plugged Mzansi with sweet spice deals at Food Lovers

Netizens were so grateful for the generous lady and commented:

@Ayanda et al. confessed to being obsessed with the jars:

"Those jars are finished at my PEP. I do the same but I need 15 more."

@Yonwabisa Pango loved the plug:

"Definitely doing this. Thanks for the plug momma."

@our_coolest__teacher confessed to being old school:

"I have my spices in the recycled atchaar glass jar."

@Re-monde Arends is keeping all the plugs for a special day:

"At least you making it easier for me, one day when I get my own place, I’ll def know all the plugs. Dankie chomz."

@sibabalwe matushe was excited about her purchase:

"I also bought the same jars love them."

Makoti of Luxury Online Shopping: Mzansi Wife Shows Off Lavish Bedroom Decor with Rug

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi makoti is not afraid to make it known that she is a lover of all things extravagant. The modern makoti showed Mzansi how to tie up their bedroom with just a stunning rug.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News