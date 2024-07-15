A woman on TikTok shared a funny clip of herself reviewing her latest purchase from PEP home

Kotibe had bought a mirror from the shop to complement her home, but she found out that there was something wrong

She had purchased a funny mirror, just like the one you would find in a clown’s house

A woman on TikTok shared a hilarious clip of her disappointment at a mirror she bought from PEP home.

The young lady floored Mzansi as she tried to show them her concerns.

Woman fired shots at PEP

A stylish woman on TikTok had bought a cute mirror from PEP to complement the style of her home. The lady did not pay any attention to how the mirror looked regarding the kind of reflection it produced and only noticed a while later.

Kotibe noticed that she had bought herself a funny mirror, known as a funhouse mirror, a carnival mirror, or a distorting mirror that produced a loopy reflection. She was disappointed with her purchase and shared her reaction on TikTok.

The lady captioned her post:

“Pep home when I catch you.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens react to woman’s hilarious misfortune

Kotibe shared a good laugh with Mzansi after realising she had bought a carnival mirror instead. Netizens could not contain their laughter and continued to roar in the comments:

@M:) hilariously said:

"The mirror comes with a pre-installed filter."

@LANi. ZM roasted the lady:

"Ingathi you are in a dream hayi."

@Rorisang Mathe reminded the lady:

"It’s for aesthetics."

@Remo0 shared a funny comment:

"That's a miracle my sister not mirror."

@1_Lithr enjoyed a good laugh:

"Thank you for making me laugh, from a good place."

@Tobias Victor said:

"The mirror only reflects my sister."

@ntobekothelma felt saved:

"Thank God it was out of stock the time I wanted to buy it."

I bought the small round mirror not so long ago my head shrinks when I move back.

