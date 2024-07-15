Global site navigation

“We’re Getting a Lot of Stuff”: Woman Takes Full Advantage of Takelot’s Next-Day Delivery
“We’re Getting a Lot of Stuff”: Woman Takes Full Advantage of Takelot’s Next-Day Delivery

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A woman on TikTok showed off her humongous Takealot splurge
  • The lady named Grace Mondlana unpacked multiple Takealot boxes with the different goodies that she had ordered 
  • Mondlana was all too excited to see all that she had purchased online 

A woman on TikTok showed off a massive order from Takealot that only took 24 hours to deliver

Woman shows off huge Takealot order
A woman shared her huge Takealot order on TikTok. Image: @grace._mondlana
Source: TikTok

The new homeowner had ordered goods to complement her new space.

A Mzansi woman shows off a big order from Takealot

A Mzansi lady who had just moved into a brand-new apartment showed off her big order from Takealot. She received her humongous order within 24 hours of clearing her online cart.

Grace had ordered a box of detergents, pots, cutlery, deodorant and a bonnet. She admitted to taking full advantage of Takealot’s new offering.

She captioned her clip:

"Yet another apartment series commences as of todayyy!!! The new space is better so we’re getting a loooot of stuff, we’ll be unboxing all week with the convenience of @takealot.com Next Day Delivery."

Watch the video below:

Takealot gets more convenient for customers 

Checkers was on to something when they created sixty-60 because Takealot has upped its game regarding early and quick deliveries. The online platform now offers next-day delivery, which makes it very convenient for anyone rushing for a product available on their site.

Netizens were wowed by the lady’s humongous haul and commented:

@Sehorane Leseilane confessed to being old school:

"Me watching this still cooking from my Hurt pots."

@Ausi Releh is not so suure about Takealot's hyped pots:

"Those pots will burn food like nobodies business especially when using them on gas."

@Jabulile Emjay Mnisi needs new pots:

"Been eyeing those pots on Takelot for a while but people will make you second guess, but now that Gracie got them its definitely check out time."

@Bee_tlou shared that:

"My takealot cart is sitting at R50 000, waiting for a miracle so i can check out."

Mzansi Plug Queen Shares Luxurious-Looking Kitchen Jars From PEP

Briefly News also reported a well-known plug queen from Mzansi has shared a new chic tip for a classier kitchen with PEP. Oyama, the plugger, showed homeowners how to elevate their kitchens without breaking the bank.

