A woman on TikTok showed off her humongous Takealot splurge

The lady named Grace Mondlana unpacked multiple Takealot boxes with the different goodies that she had ordered

Mondlana was all too excited to see all that she had purchased online

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman on TikTok showed off a massive order from Takealot that only took 24 hours to deliver

A woman shared her huge Takealot order on TikTok. Image: @grace._mondlana

Source: TikTok

The new homeowner had ordered goods to complement her new space.

A Mzansi woman shows off a big order from Takealot

A Mzansi lady who had just moved into a brand-new apartment showed off her big order from Takealot. She received her humongous order within 24 hours of clearing her online cart.

Grace had ordered a box of detergents, pots, cutlery, deodorant and a bonnet. She admitted to taking full advantage of Takealot’s new offering.

She captioned her clip:

"Yet another apartment series commences as of todayyy!!! The new space is better so we’re getting a loooot of stuff, we’ll be unboxing all week with the convenience of @takealot.com Next Day Delivery."

Watch the video below:

Takealot gets more convenient for customers

Checkers was on to something when they created sixty-60 because Takealot has upped its game regarding early and quick deliveries. The online platform now offers next-day delivery, which makes it very convenient for anyone rushing for a product available on their site.

Netizens were wowed by the lady’s humongous haul and commented:

@Sehorane Leseilane confessed to being old school:

"Me watching this still cooking from my Hurt pots."

@Ausi Releh is not so suure about Takealot's hyped pots:

"Those pots will burn food like nobodies business especially when using them on gas."

@Jabulile Emjay Mnisi needs new pots:

"Been eyeing those pots on Takelot for a while but people will make you second guess, but now that Gracie got them its definitely check out time."

@Bee_tlou shared that:

"My takealot cart is sitting at R50 000, waiting for a miracle so i can check out."

Mzansi Plug Queen Shares Luxurious-Looking Kitchen Jars From PEP

Briefly News also reported a well-known plug queen from Mzansi has shared a new chic tip for a classier kitchen with PEP. Oyama, the plugger, showed homeowners how to elevate their kitchens without breaking the bank.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News