“We’re Getting a Lot of Stuff”: Woman Takes Full Advantage of Takelot’s Next-Day Delivery
- The lady named Grace Mondlana unpacked multiple Takealot boxes with the different goodies that she had ordered
- Mondlana was all too excited to see all that she had purchased online
The new homeowner had ordered goods to complement her new space.
A Mzansi lady who had just moved into a brand-new apartment showed off her big order from Takealot. She received her humongous order within 24 hours of clearing her online cart.
Grace had ordered a box of detergents, pots, cutlery, deodorant and a bonnet. She admitted to taking full advantage of Takealot’s new offering.
She captioned her clip:
"Yet another apartment series commences as of todayyy!!! The new space is better so we’re getting a loooot of stuff, we’ll be unboxing all week with the convenience of @takealot.com Next Day Delivery."
Watch the video below:
Takealot gets more convenient for customers
Checkers was on to something when they created sixty-60 because Takealot has upped its game regarding early and quick deliveries. The online platform now offers next-day delivery, which makes it very convenient for anyone rushing for a product available on their site.
Netizens were wowed by the lady’s humongous haul and commented:
@Sehorane Leseilane confessed to being old school:
"Me watching this still cooking from my Hurt pots."
@Ausi Releh is not so suure about Takealot's hyped pots:
"Those pots will burn food like nobodies business especially when using them on gas."
@Jabulile Emjay Mnisi needs new pots:
"Been eyeing those pots on Takelot for a while but people will make you second guess, but now that Gracie got them its definitely check out time."
@Bee_tlou shared that:
"My takealot cart is sitting at R50 000, waiting for a miracle so i can check out."
Mzansi Plug Queen Shares Luxurious-Looking Kitchen Jars From PEP
Briefly News also reported a well-known plug queen from Mzansi has shared a new chic tip for a classier kitchen with PEP. Oyama, the plugger, showed homeowners how to elevate their kitchens without breaking the bank.
