A video of a group of individuals saving a woman on the beach went viral on social media, leaving people amazed

The clip grabbed the attention of many, gathering over 2.7 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section, praising the men and women on their excellent deed

A group of people were captured rescuing a woman who drowned at the beach, and the video went viral online.

Selfless people saved a woman at one of the beaches in Cape Town. Image: @appleuser67323969

Source: TikTok

People risk own lives to save woman caught in rip current in Cape Town

One lady nearly kicked the bucket at one of Cape Town's beaches. Thanks to a group of brave men and women who risked their own lives to rescue the lady.

The footage shared by TikTok user @appleuser67323969 shows the heart-wrenching moment when the men and women went in to pick the woman out of the water and place her on land, where they performed CPR on her. According to the comments section, the lady was later taken by the professionals who handled the matter.

@appleuser67323969's clip left many people invested and full of questions. It became a hit on TikTok, gathering over 2.7 million views, thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA has questions

The online community was impressed by the men's and women's selfless acts. They flooded the comments section with compliments while others asked questions.

Aliyah was touched:

"Yes, they rescued her. Two young gentlemen saved her life and didn't think twice about risking their own life."

Ntshembho said:

"Cameraman, I'm very disappointed in you, yaz."

Thinoyne inquired:

"What's going on I don't understand it."

Callen Danica asked:

"Is she okay? Do you know if she made it?"

Buhleka commented

"Thanks for saving them."

