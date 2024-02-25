The lovely Mbali Nhlapho may have won over social media, but she’s not resting on her laurels because of the success she’s achieved

The businesswoman who makes popular cleaning hack videos said she will be hosting a high tea soon

Mbali tells Briefly News that at the event, she and other housekeepers will be sharing tips, tricks, and cleaning hacks

Popular South African housekeeper, Mbali Nhlapho has not been resting on her laurels after the social media success she garnered in 2023.

Mbali Nhlapho is a cleaning expert. Image: Mbali Nhlapho/Supplied.

The lovely businesswoman, who founded the ‘Sisters@Work’ company, which aligns domestic helpers with families who need them, has been as busy as ever.

Briefly News caught up with the online sensation, who shared her plans for 2024 and opened up about an exciting event she’ll be hosting.

Mbali Nhlapho has plans for 2024

The beloved housekeeper, who loves sharing her cleaning hacks with the world through online media, and her book, noted she would host an event:

“On 13 April, Sisters@work cleaning services and Mbali Nhlapho are hosting a housekeeper’s high tea.

“What we aim to achieve from this high tea is to get all housekeepers in one room, share cleaning hacks, and reflect on the standard of cleaning that is expected from housekeepers. We want to make sure that housekeepers understand the importance of the work they do.”

Mbali Nhlapho inspires many people

With her humble nature, kind demeanour, and sweet catchphrase, Mbali has won over many hearts.

Her business has also grown through her determination, and the exposure on various social media platforms, she explains:

“Sisters@work has grown. We got more business in the last few months.”

