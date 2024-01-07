Over the last few months, Mbali Nhlapho has become a household name all South Africans adore

The beautiful housekeeping legend posts videos on social media where she offers cost-effective cleaning tips

Talking to Briefly News, Mbali shares how the online popularity has impacted her life and career trajectory

Mbali Nhlapho is a household name when it comes to holistic household hygiene, with the lovely woman everyone’s favourite cleaning guru.

Mbali Nhlapho has amazing cleaning hacks.

The hard-working woman posts videos where she shares simple cleaning tips people can follow using easy-to-access items, such as lemon and vinegar.

Mbali Nhlapho inspires

Mbali has been featured in various publications, gone viral online, and has been honoured by many renowned South Africans.

In her first chat with Briefly News, the kind woman opened up about her cleaning business called Sisters @ Work, which was created to connect families with suitable helpers to manage household chores.

Mbali is also an author and published a book where she shares many of her cleaning secrets.

Mbali Nhlapho shares impact of popularity

Briefly News reached out to the ever-willing and sweet Mbali once more. She shared how the social media popularity has changed her life:

“I'm truly humbled and grateful for the growth and recognition that I've received. In terms of the impact it's had in my life, I'd say there is less privacy than before, but this ‘popularity’ has given me a chance to work with brands a lot of South Africans grew up using and still use to this day in their homes. That has been a big goal from the onset, so I am loving the journey.”

