A gorgeous woman posted her one-room on social media, with her place looking cute and homely

Despite the crib being small, it felt warm, with the pretty floral duvet cover adding an element of whimsy

Many people left sweet remarks on her post and asked about certain items, with others offering improvement tips

A young lady posted images of her home in a popular online group. Her crib was a one-room but looked lovely and well-kept.

Thabile Sibiya has a lovely, well-kept one-room. Image: Thabile Sibiya.

The floral bedding added a lovely feminine touch to the space and her dresser looked classy and organised.

Woman has nice 1-room

Thabile Sibiya’s one-roomed abode looked like it was cared for in the most beautiful way.

Here is one of the images from her Facebook post:

Lady’s pretty home wows many people

Many South Africans loved the overall simplicity of the woman’s place and offered kind critique thereof.

Others simply called the home lovely as is and commended her for how well she used the space she had to work with.

Here are some top remarks, as compiled by Briefly News:

Abigail Abua wrote:

“I need a place like this in Lagos.”

Siphatokuhle Khumalo left a simple yet kind remark on her post:

“Beautiful.”

Alitta Rikhotso inquired about her curtain:

“Nice. There's something wrong with your curtain.”

Milly Kiddor Nolwazii Biyela asked:

“Where did you buy your shoe rack?”

Musawenkosi Ncube reacted:

“I love your fridge.”

Musawenkosi Ncube shared:

“Simple and nice.”

Vuyelwa Ndlovu asked:

“Where did you buy that shoe rack and how much was it?”

