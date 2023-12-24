Maserame Gloria Modupe is taking everything in her stride and despite attending seven interviews over a short period, the young woman hasn’t given up on her dreams

The determined lady has a passion for economics and the communication sector

Briefly News caught up with Maserame, who shared her feelings about going back to work at Clicks as a cashier after grinding as an intern for three months.

One University of Johannesburg graduate is taking everything in her stride. The young lady holds a Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Communication degree.

Maserame Gloria Modupe is a graduate and works at Clicks. Image: Maserame Gloria Modupe/Supplied.

Briefly News previously wrote about Maserame Gloria Modupe obtaining a job as a cashier at Clicks in 2022.

Now, the young lady shares her struggles to obtain a job in her field of study, with her job hunt draining.

Johannesburg lady searches for job

Maserame’s search for employment has been a tricky one and after eventually landing her dream internship, she had to go back to work at Clicks after three months, when the contract had sadly ended:

“I gained three months of experience in a marketing and communication role. I appreciate the chance I was given by my previous employer. I was a marketing and engagement intern.

“I have learnt many lessons this year, one being that my efforts may not always have a positive outcome. It's not every time that your efforts will result in a positive outcome.

“I have been putting in effort to apply for jobs related to my qualifications with no luck. I had attended seven promising interviews during a period of four months with no luck. But I kept on applying and didn't give up.”

University of Johannesburg grad strives

Maserame notes that the arduous job hunt greatly affected her, and she eventually had an emotional breakdown due to the stress of applying for jobs:

“I kept asking myself what it was that I was doing wrong in these interviews. That's when I decided to go back to my old job as a cashier. It's good not to burn bridges since you don't know when you will need that bridge again.

“I am grateful to Clicks for giving me yet another chance. Being unemployed is not fun. I took my pride and put it aside and found the courage to ask for my job back when I needed it.”

The strong woman remains hopeful that the right job will find her when the Almighty has ordained for it to happen:

“I believe when the time is right, God will provide me with the opportunity I deserve.”

