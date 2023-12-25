One female fitter and turner in the Gauteng province refuses to give up in her search for permanent employment

The strong-willed woman tells Briefly News that she’s been to more than 10 companies for interviews

Nhladiseng Pricilla Lempe still believes that she will eventually obtain a permanent job

A perseverant woman in Gauteng who works as a fitter and turner is still hopeful about obtaining a permanent job.

Nhladiseng Pricilla Lempe is a female fitter and turner. Image: Nhladiseng Pricilla Lempe/Supplied.

Briefly News previously interviewed Nhladiseng Pricilla Lempe, who opened up about how challenging it is for female artisans to obtain permanent work.

Now, in a follow-up conversation, the young woman reflects on how far she’s come and notes that she’ll never give up on herself.

Gauteng engineer hunts for work

Nhladiseng chooses to see the cup as half full. Despite not having a permanent job yet, she is happy about gaining experience with job interviews:

“I got something even though it's not permanent but my journey has been fantastic. I have done interviews with more than 10 companies and gained a lot of exposure in terms of interviews.”

“Since our last chat, I have been busy with interviews. The last four months have been nothing but interesting.”

The fitter and turner is happy to be employed, despite the impermanence of the position she holds:

“I’m currently working as a fitter in a company that is based in Germiston. It’s a foundry.”

Fitter and turner hopeful

Nhladiseng remains optimistic about her job prospects. She wants to study further and notes that there’s still so much she’d love to learn:

“I have learned that it’s never too late to start afresh and if you put your mind to something, you can achieve it.

“When I was still looking for a job, I realised that I needed to go back to school and further my studies. Even though it’s challenging, I feel I was too lazy and relaxed and neglected my studies. In 2024, I’m looking forward to enrolling for a degree.”

Determined lady grinds hard as engineer

