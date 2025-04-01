Pretoria-born billionaire Elon Musk shared an unexpected move on X, revealing the financial support he's given the woman who claims he fathered her baby

Despite doubts over the child's paternity, he confirmed sending millions to her in an X post that went viral

Social media users questioned why anyone would need so much money for a baby saying the mom wanted to milk Elon of his money

Elon Musk shared that he had given the mother of his six-month baby R49 million rands when concerted in a post on X. Image: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Elon's controversial reveal about funds he's sent to Ashley St Clair for their baby sparked massive online discussion. His openness on X about not being certain about the child's paternity but still giving such a generous sum left fans divided.

The Tesla majority shareholder revealed the amounts on his X account @elonmusk attracting social media users who called the baby mama out for cashing in, while others felt Elon's gesture was unnecessary.

Elon shared the amount given to baby mama

Responding to a video of her 13th baby mama, Ashley who was filmed selling the Tesla he gifted her to make up for the 60% cut from their six-month-old baby's funds., Elon detailed that, even though he still has no confirmation that the baby is really his, and is not opposed to paternity, he has given her $2.5M (R45M) and $500 000 (R9M) a year.

See the X post below:

Netizens react to Elon's reveal

The post immediately caught the attention of social media users, with many questioning the large sum of money he had provided. Many accused Ashley of being greedy and trying to cash out by publicising her case even though she wasn't even known to be dating the wealthy man.

Others expressed disbelief at the idea that anyone, especially a baby, could need such a vast sum of money. On the other hand, some followers simply hoped that the ongoing public dispute between the two would come to an end for the sake of the baby.

Netizens wished for Elon and his baby mama Ashley to sort out their issues in private. Image: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

User @Laura Loomer added:

"Sue for full custody!! Everyone can see she is not being honest. Very generous of you to give her that much money after how disrespectful she’s been to you."

User @BigTexanMike commented:

"Nothing will ever be enough for a person like this. It's not about the money but about hurting you and exerting control over your life using the kid. Start by getting the test done."

User @ValentinaForUSA said:

"Nobody needs that much child support. That’s straight-up theft and now she’s complaining about not receiving enough. I dislike ungrateful women, especially gold diggers."

User @@ZeekArkham joked:

"Wait, Elon… I think my kid is yours, too. Hold on a sec… we’re gonna get this cleared up."

User @FreckledLiberty advised the billionaire:

"Be more careful next time."

User @atensnut

"The whole thing is just sad. It should have been handled privately. I’m sorry for Elon and the child that it was sensationalized in public."

3 Briefly News articles by Elon Musk

An American woman left the interview in a hurry after learning that Elon Musk was from South Africa, leaving social media users in stitches.

Pretoria-born Elon Musk revealed that he came from an English-speaking home, despite being associated with an Afrikaans background due to his support for the Oranian people.

A judge passed a motion to seal the case between Elon Musk and his 13th baby mama, Ashley St. Clair after his lawyer filed court documents requesting that all proceedings be held privately.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News