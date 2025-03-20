South African-born billionaire Elon Musk is said to be preparing for an alleged custody battle with author and influencer Ashley St. Clair but the matter will be held privately

The drama began when the woman announced she had a child with Elon on Valentine's Day, shocking any online users

When the news came out, social media platforms were buzzing about the billionaire's alleged child, with many debating the number of kids he allegedly had

A woman claiming to be Elon Musk's baby mama has taken him to court for full custody rights. Image: Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk is no stranger to making headlines, and his latest drama is all about a reported custody battle. Ashley St. Clair, who claims to be the mother of Musk's child, has allegedly started a legal fight for sole custody.

In February, the author and influencer shared on social media that she welcomed The Space X founder's child five months back, making it his 13th child according to reports. Since then, the billionaire has not issued any communication on the matter. As a result, Ashley allegedly filed a lawsuit and demanded a paternity test, London-based publication The Daily Mail reported.

Elon allegedly taken to court by baby mama

The UK-based publication shares that court documents filed recently revealed that a judge passed the motion to seal the case, meaning all proceedings will happen behind closed doors. This, according to the publication was also confirmed by Ashley's lawyer who did not go further into the details of the statement.

The publication further states that the New Courtsourts online service confirmed that Elon's lawyer Alyssa Rower, had filed for the sealing referring to the child as “R.S.C.” in the legal documents. He is said to be due in court in May. Text messages between the parents are reportedly added in the documents where the mom referred to her baby as 'perfect', while sending the dad pictured.

A woman revealed on X that she had a baby with billionaire Elon Musk. Image: @realashleystclair

Source: Instagram

Elon Musk's child with Ashley St. Clair

The UK publication details that in her filing Ashley claims that she and the billionaire had been in a relationship since May 2023 and that their baby was born in September. In the documents, it is alleged that the influencer shared that Elon who wasn't there during birth has only seen the baby three times, one of the reasons why she was seeking full custody of her child.

The publication also shared that the young lady believed that the baby was conceived on the island of ST. Barts, in the Caribbean Sea.

