The world's richest man continues to be a trending topic, and as each day passes, many people are intrigued to learn more about the life of Elon Musk.

Family tree of Elon Musk's 14 children and baby mamas

The CEO of the electric car manufacturer Tesla and the rocket company SpaceX has welcomed 14 children who have been publicly acknowledged by him.

In 2002, the Tesla founder and CEO became a father for the first time when his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, gave birth to their son, according to People magazine. Nevada Alexander, who passed away tragically at the age of ten weeks, was one of the children the couple had conceived. The twins Vivian and Griffin, as well as the triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, were the couple's fifth child.

The billionaire married and divorced actress Talulah Riley twice after divorcing Justine in 2008 after seven years of marriage; however, the two never had children together. Elon and musician Grimes announced the birth of their first child, X Æ A-12, together in 2020, two years after the two were initially linked together.

Exa Dark Siderael, a girl, and Techno Mechanicus, a male, are the couple's other two children. According to court records obtained by Insider, the tech CEO also covertly fathered twins, Strider and Azure, with Shivon Zilis, an official at one of his firms, Neuralink, in November 2021, only a few weeks before the birth of their second kid.

In February 2024, the couple welcomed a daughter, Arcadia. Elon and Grimes were searching for a house in Bel Air where they could live with all of his children and their moms, a source told People magazine.

Musk addressed his children's futures in an interview with The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council in May 2023. "Automatically" giving his children shares of his businesses "if they have no interest or inclination or ability to manage" his empire is not something he plans to do, he disclosed.

Author Ashley St. Clair said that she and the business tech had a kid in February 2025. Then, though it's unclear when, Shivon revealed that she and Elon had discreetly welcomed kid number four, son Seldon Lycurgus.

Here are the names Musk's kids; Nevada, Vivian, Griffin, Kai, Saxon, Damian, X Æ A-12, Exa, Strider, Azure, Techno, Arcadia, Seldon Lycurgus and his child with St. Clair.

Take a look at Elon's family tree below:

