Elon Musk's Son Sparks Stir With Bold Remarks to US President Donald Trump During Oval Office Visit
- The South African-born billionaire Elon Musk’s son caused a massive stir on the internet during his Oval Office visit over his alleged statement to Donald Trump
- X AE A-XII the son of the businessman's mother spoke out after seeing her son trending online
- Netizens reacted to the four-year-old remarks towards the US president with many speculating their own theories
The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, stepped out with his four-year-old son, X AE A-XII, who paid a visit to the Oval Office, where his son stole the show by allegedly making some bold comments to American President Donald Trump.
Elon Musk's son's alleged words to Donald Trump
Known for his eccentric public appearances alongside his well-known father, X AE A-XII was observed acting like a typical four-year-old and fidgeting. But what he allegedly said to Trump has caused a flurry of conjecture on social media.
Many think the child brazenly told Trump: "You're not the president, and you need to go away." This is a remarkable statement for a child who is hardly out of preschool and the statement sent a shock wave on the internet.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
X AE A-XII's mom reacts to Elon and son's Oval Office visit
He also won the hearts of many with his polite demeanour, highlighted by a memorable moment when he politely asked to be excused to use the restroom which caught the attention of netizens who praised his mother on social media leading to her attention.
Elon's child's mother Grimes, whose actual name is Claire Boucher, took X and expressed her astonishment at her son's public presence.
“He should not be in public like this,” she said on X. “I did not see this. Thank you for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite.”
Netizens react to Elon's son's words to Donald Trump
Dimakatso said:
"For Elon to bring his child to Press conference. it was a plan to send the message through the kid."
MashSwangs added:
"America is the best comedy to watch and I think this new season is gonna be awsome."
Linkin wrote:
"Someone that could get Trump to be quiet."
M3GAN expressed:
"I just know Trump took that to heart."
Bigmac213 commented:
"Children tend to repeat what their parents say."
Errol Musk brands his son Elon a bad father
Briefly News reported in another similar story that Errol Musk has earned criticism online for his parenting style, ironically for criticising his own son’s role as a parent.
The father of tech billionaire, Elon, recently described his son as a “bad dad," but social media pointed out that he was none the better. Errol made the comments during a wide-ranging interview on an episode of the Wide Awake Podcast.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za