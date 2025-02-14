The South African-born billionaire Elon Musk’s son caused a massive stir on the internet during his Oval Office visit over his alleged statement to Donald Trump

X AE A-XII the son of the businessman's mother spoke out after seeing her son trending online

Netizens reacted to the four-year-old remarks towards the US president with many speculating their own theories

The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, stepped out with his four-year-old son, X AE A-XII, who paid a visit to the Oval Office, where his son stole the show by allegedly making some bold comments to American President Donald Trump.

Elon Musk's son went viral over his alleged remarks to US President Donald Trump. Image: Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk's son's alleged words to Donald Trump

Known for his eccentric public appearances alongside his well-known father, X AE A-XII was observed acting like a typical four-year-old and fidgeting. But what he allegedly said to Trump has caused a flurry of conjecture on social media.

Many think the child brazenly told Trump: "You're not the president, and you need to go away." This is a remarkable statement for a child who is hardly out of preschool and the statement sent a shock wave on the internet.

X AE A-XII's mom reacts to Elon and son's Oval Office visit

He also won the hearts of many with his polite demeanour, highlighted by a memorable moment when he politely asked to be excused to use the restroom which caught the attention of netizens who praised his mother on social media leading to her attention.

Elon's child's mother Grimes, whose actual name is Claire Boucher, took X and expressed her astonishment at her son's public presence.

“He should not be in public like this,” she said on X. “I did not see this. Thank you for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite.”

Netizens react to Elon's son's words to Donald Trump

Dimakatso said:

"For Elon to bring his child to Press conference. it was a plan to send the message through the kid."

MashSwangs added:

"America is the best comedy to watch and I think this new season is gonna be awsome."

Linkin wrote:

"Someone that could get Trump to be quiet."

M3GAN expressed:

"I just know Trump took that to heart."

Bigmac213 commented:

"Children tend to repeat what their parents say."

Elon Musk's son went viral over his alleged remarks to US President Donald Trump. Image: Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

Errol Musk brands his son Elon a bad father

Briefly News reported in another similar story that Errol Musk has earned criticism online for his parenting style, ironically for criticising his own son’s role as a parent.

The father of tech billionaire, Elon, recently described his son as a “bad dad," but social media pointed out that he was none the better. Errol made the comments during a wide-ranging interview on an episode of the Wide Awake Podcast.

Source: Briefly News