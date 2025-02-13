With Valentine's Day around the corner, a South African schoolboy decided to buy his mother a gift

The son shopped at a local PEP store and stated that he paid R100 for a gift for the person who had been there for him since the very beginning

A few members of the online community shared that the schoolboy's sweet gesture impressed them

Valentine's Day isn't a day only dedicated to couples. It's a time to celebrate all kinds of love, including the bond between family members.

One young boy shared that he bought his mother a gift for the occasion, capturing the internet's hearts.

Love equals appreciation

A local schoolboy using the TikTok handle @gagulest17 shared that he took a trip to PEP to buy his mother a Valentine's Day gift.

In the post's comment section, the teen revealed he paid R100 for the special present.

The boy, who felt his mom wouldn't receive anything from his father, stated in the caption:

"Vele, she has been there since Day 1."

Watch the boy's TikTok video below:

Son's sweet gesture touches SA

Hundreds of members of the online community loved what the boy had done for his mother and shared their thoughts in the post's comment section.

@rosesaredead05 told the young man:

"The brotherhood, manhood and every other hood are proud of you, sana! Mothers deserve the world."

@andiizuh shared in the comments:

"This is the generation I am pleased to witness in my lifetime. May the blessings of a mother to her child never depart from you, son. Keep appreciating her every chance you get."

@samanthathebehadi revealed their plan for Valentine's Day:

"I have decided that instead of buying a gift for my crush or boyfriend, I will buy something for my mom."

@antheaoneill exclaimed in the comment section:

"What a lucky mom to have such a considerate son!"

@.sunflower309 stated to the public:

"This is so sweet. Bless his heart. Children are way more observant than we know. They pick up on things that we don't see."

An impressed @chomchom8686 remarked:

"You are a blessed child."

3 Other touching mother-son stories

