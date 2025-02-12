With Valentine's Day around the corner, a young woman shared that she got into the spirit by surprising her boyfriend

The woman shared a video on TikTok showing her partner entering a room and seeing the romantic setup she organised

Members of the online community applauded the woman for giving her boyfriend a thoughtful surprise

A young woman showed her boyfriend love by giving him a sweet surprise. Images: @shortgun445

People don't have to wait until Valentine's Day to smother their significant other with love and affection. One woman who didn't reserve her love for 14 February surprised her boyfriend with a heartfelt and romantic gesture.

Surprised with romance

Using the TikTok handle @shortgun445, a young lady shared a sweet video of her partner coming home and stepping into a room decorated with all things that represented her love for him.

After seeing food set up with candles and flowers on the floor, the young man embraced the thoughtful woman.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi impressed with man's surprise

A few people on the internet applauded the young woman for her commitment to making her partner feel special.

Social media users loved the young woman's sweet gesture for her boyfriend. Image: LSOphoto

@portableslender wrote in the comment section:

"It's a hat off from me."

@etuhole16 told app users:

"Real men also deserve the 'king treatment.'"

@savorystrokes, who loved the video, shared with the public:

"It's the little things that matter."

Speaking to the young woman, @0boer said to her:

"That's so sweet, my girl. You did well for your boyfriend."

@user9421082629763 stated their opinion to the online community:

"Men are going through a lot. They never speak about it. Let's give men love. I hope your love grows strong each day."

@cindo_mtia was in awe of the romantic gesture, writing:

"Wow, it's the thought that counts. This is very beautiful."

