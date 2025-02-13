Errol Musk recently described his son Elon as a bad parent who was never there for his children

The world's richest man currently has 11 children from three different women in the past 20 years

South Africans criticised Errol, with many complaining that he wasn't a good parent either

Errol Musk has earned criticism online for his parenting style, ironically for criticising his own son's role as a parent.

Source: Getty Images

Errol Musk has earned criticism online for his parenting style, ironically for criticising his own son’s role as a parent.

The father of tech billionaire, Elon, recently described his son as a “bad dad”, but social media pointed out that he was none the better. Errol made the comments during a wide-ranging interview on an episode of the Wide Awake Podcast.

Errol Musk claims his son would shoot him for comments

During the podcast, Errol was asked about whether he believed his son was a good father, to which he gave a very strange answer.

“No, he hasn’t been a good father. The first child was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny. If Elon hears this, he’s going to shoot me or something,” Errol said.

He added that his son didn’t spend enough time with his kids, saying that they were too rich and had too many nannies.

“Then he had five children, each one had their own nanny. It was a weird situation. He didn’t spend enough time with them,” he noted.

Elon has had 12 children with three different women over 20 years. Sadly, his firstborn child, Nevada Alexander, passed away at just 10 weeks old from Sudden Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Elon Musk spending time with his son X Æ A-Xii in the Oval Office of the White House. Image: Jim Watson

Social media criticises Errol Musk

Social media users mocked Errol for his comments, accusing him of being a hypocrite for criticising his son’s role as a parent.

Karin du Preez said:

“He wasn't a good example for Elon. He abused his mom.”

Nadia Smith added:

“Says the man who impregnated his stepdaughter.”

Isabel Hodgson added:

“A very immature father.”

Ita Dunn said:

“If a dad bad mouths his son, then you know where it comes from.”

KG Temp added:

“But you also failed. Now he is producing what you produced.”

Galen Payendee stated:

“The apple does not fall far from the tree.”

Halcil Robert Lotter asked:

“Isn't this the same guy that had a baby with his stepdaughter?”

Errol admits to impregnating his stepdaughter

Briefly News also reported how Errol Musk revealed details of his love life with his stepdaughter.

Errol confirmed that he had two children with the daughter of his ex-wife, Heide Bezuidenhout.

He explained that their relationship started years after he separated from his ex-wife.

