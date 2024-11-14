South African personality MacG invited an essential guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG

The former radio presenter interviewed Errol Musk, who is billionaire Elon Musk's father

The episode has been causing a buzz, with more than 12K people tuning in to watch the premier episode

MacG has brought out Errol Musk, Elon Musk's dad on Podcast And Chill. Image: podcastandchill on Instagram/ Anna Webber via Getty Images

MacG brings out Errol Musk on podcast

South African podcaster MacG just elevated the game to new heights. The podcaster invited Errol Musk to his Podcast And Chill with MacG.

The episode premiered at 3M and pulled in approximately 12K viewers on its premiere episode. Watch the trailer here.

Mzanzi reacts to MacG bringing out the big guns

South Africans are waiting in anticipation for the episode to drop on YouTube. People have given MacG his flowers.

@xXxamicele shared:

"MacG bagging an Interview with Elon’s dad is such a big W for the network, definitely is a confirmation seal for his success in the podcast ring."

@LwaziMBK said:

"Elon will not like this, but this is very smart for MacG because Elon will probably comment on whatever is said in this interview, and international media will pick up on it. This will be good for his podcast."

@kay_mahapa stated:

"That MacG interview with Elon’s dad is going to do serious numbers."

@aj_millz lauded:

"Not selling your podcast was the best decision you made."

@Lindo_Mnisi exclaimed:

"Whaaaaaat? MacG got @elonmusk's father on the Podcast? Geez!"

@MakiMarish joked:

"I thought that was Al Pacino 🤣🤣Please ask him why he slept with his stepdaughter and made her pregnant?"

@Dr_Shiyaklenga laughed:

"Ey Macg can be out of order; why would you ask the old man when he had it🤣🤣🤣this episode gonna hit 1 million views in 2 hours."

@Abraham_Zuma warned:

"Careful not to angry, Elon Musk, we don't want country restrictions on X

@LadyMonzokie laughed:

"What I like about MacG is that even to his mom is like this🤣🤣🤣guy ask him mom questions we are so scared to ask our parents 😭"

@KB_THITE remarked:

"This interview couldn't have been at a much greater and precise time gents....well done to the team."

@YongsHlangeni exclaimed:

"I don't think you Guys understand how much of a big deal this episode is!

@squado1 shared:

"The biggest podcast in the world."

@veneration1 claimed:

"This one episode alone is skyrocketing MacG's net worth to all-time highs."

@XUFFLER shared:

"I hope @elonmusk will be watching."

@pre54151 said:

"That should be interesting."

