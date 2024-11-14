A truck driver received a heartwarming send-off from his sister, and TikTok users loved every second of it

The video shows his hyped sister cheering him on the side of the freeway as they say their goodbyes

Mzansi people are praising the sibling bond, and filling the comments with love and sweet messages

Family love hits differently, and one TikTok video just proved it. A truck driver got a warm send-off from his sister.

Showing support with pride

She cheered for him next to the freeway before he climbed into his truck and drove off. The wholesome clip was shared on TikTok account @stufu67.

The sister seems very proud of her hard-working brother. She explained how much her family means to her in the captions.

Sibling video makes waves on TikTok

The video now has over 200k views and 19,000 likes, with viewers loving the visible support and pride she has for him.

Watch the video below:

Lots of netizens were touched by the wholesome scene. Many expressed how inspiring it was to see such strong family support.

See some comments below:

@Wonga asked:

"Who is chopping onions with me?"

@OmphileBophelo2 shared:

"Your voice makes me cry. I lost a brother on the 13th January 2024 and angisenabhuti. 😭😭"

@mamaB wrote:

"I'm telling you even the devil was found shaking. This is a prayer from the core of the heart by a dear sister. No accident formed against our zambane shall prosper in Jesus name. 🙏"

@user5277440797572 commented:

"She's proud of her brother. How I wish all families were like this."

@CeeJAy stated:

"Yho this is making me so emotional."

@LotshweLihleNgcamu mentioned:

"Why am I getting goose bumps from this? 😏 This is too beautiful. 🥰"

@Lesley@92 commented:

"Yoh I so wish I had a biological sister like you who'll be this excited whenever we meet. 🤞🩵"

@MrsMphephu added:

"You are the sister every brother needs. 🥰🥰✨✨"

Truck driver's heroic act warms hearts

