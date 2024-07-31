A respectful gentleman entertained employees at a drive-thru with his loud vehicle

A video of employees at a fast-food establishment having a ball on their night shift has circulated on social media, leaving the internet entertained.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @disnormal_boii, the man is seen in the evening going to a fast-food place to order food. The gentleman went to a drive-thru. When he got to the window where he was to collect his order he was met with happy employees.

The women were presumably charmed by the gentleman's car as they cheered him up every time he revved it.

Employees hype customer up

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens entertained by the video

The video garnered over 112k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@LudaJay ØffDeez wrote:

"I’m sure the owner of the car behind you was also impressed 🔥."

@. loved:

"Wena your blessings will keep on multiplying through Gods grace the love that people especially elders have for you is beautiful 🫡🙂‍↕️."

@Jolakazii said:

"This Young Man Was Raised Well 😇 Level Of Respect 💯."

@Emoracius 💕 could relate:

"That's me at work, I will boost your energy when everyone is bringing you down 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@bonkezonke cheered:

"Ishaye 🔥🙏."

@koketso wrote:

"That's real love there🥰🥰🥰🥰🤣🤣."

@Fou de money shared:

"I love South African people 🙏🙏🙏🙏 your amazing 🙏🙏🙏 respectful 😍."

@MsDee🌹 said:

"People who celebrate others ❤️❤️❤️☺️☺️☺️."

Thief takes someone's food in drive-thru

In another story, Briefly News reported about a tsotsi who snatched someone's order while ordering at a drive-thru.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @_dumber_and_dumb_, the gent and his friend are pulling a joke at Steers' drive-thru. One of them is driving while the other is laying on the car's bonnet as they go get their order. However, something unexpected happened. As the dude was taking the food from the lady. A man came running and snatched the order.

Source: Briefly News