A gentleman asked for a hand in marriage from a woman who assisted him at KFC

The guy liked the woman from just speaking to her through an intercom in a drive-through

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the man's move adorable

A Cape Town gent adorably expressed his feelings for a lady who works at KFC. Images: @ps.qutywa/ TikTok, @Geography Photos/ Getty Images

A Cape Town gentleman charmed a KFC woman while he was ordering. The moment was captured in a TikTok video.

In the clip uploaded by @ps.qutywa in his account, he is in a drive-through, before ordering he respectfully greets the lady who is attending to him. The gent told the lady which meal he wanted.

After that, the woman asked him if there was anything else he would like. the man wasted no time and asked for the woman's hand in marriage. She hilariously responded by saying she agreed and continued to ask for a R2 donation.

The adorable moment captured many netizen's hearts. The gent gave the woman a marriage name, saying she would be called noSunlight, as in "soap". Meaning when they are in a union, she will take care of him and wash his clothes.

Man adorably charms KFC employee

Watch the lovely TikTok video below:

TikTokker laugh at the gent charming KFC lady

The video garnered over 200k views, with many online users finding the video adorably funny.

@Zandie Njonga said:

"She was quick with it."

@Nomsa Maqungo was impressed:

"That's customer service ."

@Cbu❤️ loved:

"Sense of humour on point."

@Chuma Vee was entertained:

"Xhosa people are so funny man."

@BabyM@100 adored:

"She is sweet."

