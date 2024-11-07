A woman surprised her grandmother with a thoughtful gesture after being apart for four months

Before heading home, she filled a trolley with groceries to brighten her gogo’s day as shown in a TikTok video

The heartwarming reunion left South Africans smiling and highlighting the importance of grandmothers

A woman went back home to surprise her grandmother. Image: @umazulu.unfiltered

Source: TikTok

One Mzansi woman pulled off an epic surprise for her grandmother after four long months apart!

Woman surprises gogo

Before making her journey back home, she stopped at the grocery store and filled a trolley with supplies for her beloved gogo. When she arrived, she found her granny nestled in bed, reading her Bible.

As soon as gogo saw her granddaughter, she jumped out of bed and enveloped her in a warm hug.

Video spreads joy on TikTok

This touching moment was beautifully captured in a video on the TikTok account @umazulu.unfiltered.

Watch the video below:

The wholesome scene had viewers gushing in the comments and sharing stories about their own grandmothers.

See some comments below:

@Poshnduna_1 stated:

"Those of us who have never had the privilege of knowing our grandparents let's gather here. 🙃"

@mpume_magatsheni wrote:

"This beautiful. They deserve to live forever. ❤️❤️❤️ I miss mine. 🥺"

@nhlanhlasibiya said:

"The rain 🌧 during your visit means blessings. 🙌"

@thatoma28 posted:

"How I wish my grandmother was still alive so that I could surprise her. ♥️"

@mpendulontuli mentioned:

"The way she jumped out of bed to hug you, precious. 🥰🥺"

@Lihle9876 commented:

"The fact that she was reading a bible says a lot about her. ❤️🥹"

@Lala_Banda shared:

"Beautiful! My girl is 82 years old and we stay together. She calls herself my first-born and I am blessed to have her in my life. 🥰"

@Me_Lissa added:

"You're inspiring me to fight to complete my degree ngzomenzela izinto ezinhle ugogo. 🥺❤️ She raised me since I was a month old. 😭❤️"

