A young woman surprised her dad on his 50th birthday with an emotional visit that left him stunned

The touching moment was captured in a TikTok video, showing their heartfelt embrace and joy

Mzansi people admired the close bond between father and daughter and celebrated their wholesome love

A young woman decided to pull off a heartwarming surprise for her dad’s 50th birthday. It’s a reunion that brought smiles on TikTok.

Father and daughter reunion

She made the journey home to celebrate this special milestone with her father. The touching scene was captured in a video on her account @emmels0426.

It shows the stunned expression on her dad’s face when he saw her walk through the door. The long hug they shared was filled with love and happiness. She even smothered her dad with kisses.

Sweet video spreads on TikTok

The sweet footage got more than 80,000 views, likes and shares on the platform.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users jumped into the comments section to swoon and wish the dad a happy birthday.

See some reactions below:

@TheTrinity said:

"Those of us who never had this don't even know what fatherly love looks like. 😭😭"

@Gillian wrote:

"Awwww this made me cry the biggest crocodile tears. 😭 🥰😁 Happy birthday to your daddy. 🥰"

@saudaraju shared:

"So special, wish my dad was still with us. 😌"

@zuket09 commented:

"Dads gravitate more towards their girl child and I love this for you guys. 🥰"

@Miss H. mentioned:

"Beautiful! 🥰 That's the love of your life right there. Cherish every moment with him. ❤️"

@user56146005254032 wrote:

"Dit was baie cute, ek wil soma huil. 🥰"

@a6 stated:

"I wish I could have that moment with my dad but I'm happy for you. So good to watch. 🥰"

@vee_wa_jesu added:

"Kumnandi shame uba notata. 🤞🏻 Thank God I’m still experiencing this. ♥️"

