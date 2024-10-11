Msaki to Celebrate 10 Years in Music With Camagu in Symphony: “A Night of Gratitude and Celebration”
- Msaki is set to celebrate a huge milestone in her music career with a special concert
- The Camagu in Symphony concert is set to honour the singer's 10-year career and give gratitude to her supporters
- Fans and followers congratulated Msaki on the incredible milestone and can't wait to celebrate with her
Msaki revealed that she will be celebrating her decade-long music career with a special concert.
Msaki gears up for anniversary concert
Famed singer, Msaki, has had an illustrious career in the music industry, with some highs and inevitable lows, and plans to celebrate each milestone.
Taking to her Instagram page, the Umusa singer said she plans to celebrate her 10 years in the music industry with the Camagu in Symphony concert.
Coming from an unexpected hiatus, Msaki spoke about her journey in the music industry and thanked her supporters for holding her down all these years, saying the concert was to celebrate and show gratitude:
"It’s been an incredible 10 years of music and magic with you. On the 12th of December, join me for Camagu in Symphony - a night of gratitude and celebration."
Mzansi shows love to Msaki
Fans and followers are excited about the concert and can't wait to celebrate Msaki's career with her:
shadotwala said:
"So grateful to be part of this journey, Camagu."
nyashashingy wrote:
"There goes my Christmas money! Trip to SA on the 12th."
nombulelogwanya was excited:
"It's a yes Mos Def for me. Masiyeni!"
thulimyway showed love to Msaki:
"10 years of beautiful music, siyaziqhenya ngawe."
djmelitia posted:
"This is going to be beautiful!"
bridgetteskekana responded:
"Yass! This will be a perfect birthday gift for me."
dj_toxicm praised Msaki:
"Well deserved! It has been nothing but 10 years of hits from Love Colour Spin to Khusela."
Msaki opens up about Smash Afrika relationship
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Msaki speaking about her relationship with Smash Afrika.
Netizens criticised the singer, accusing her of failing to take accountability for her actions and blaming her for Smash's failed marriage.
