Nomfundo Moh is gearing up to drop her upcoming single, Umusa

This will be her first offering in 2024 and also features Msaki and Cassper Nyovest

Mzansi showed love to Nomfundo and couldn't wait to hear her new single

Source: Instagram

Nomfundo Moh is getting ready to drop her first song for 2024. The Phakade Lami hitmaker announced her upcoming single, Umusa featuring fellow superstars, Msaki and Cassper Nyovest.

Nomfundo Moh announces upcoming single

KwaZulu-Natal singer, Nomfundo Moh, is ready to officially kick the the year off on a high with the release of her upcoming single.

The UKZN graduate announced her new song, Umusa featuring Cassper Nyovest and Msaki, set for release on April 4 2024.

Despite having her supporters wait a month to hear her track, Nomfundo expressed that it was a beautiful song, with her supporters already declaring it an instant hit following the success of her album, Amagama:

"Greetings MohFam. I’ll be releasing my first 2024 single on the 4th of April. It’s titled Umusa. @msaki_za and @casspernyovest are also on this beautiful song!"

Supporters sing Nomfundo Moh's praises

Mzansi can't wait to hear Nomfundo's new song and gleefully cheered her on:

Cassper Nyovest's producer, Alie Keys bragged:

"Dope track. I did Cass' vocals on that song."

nokweey declared:

"If there's Msaki, it’s already fire."

refiloer was excited:

"I can’t wait!"

bobojay_reloaded was ecstatic:

"I can’t wait for this one, sis. This is gonna change a lot of people’s lives."

maveriick_mujii posted:

"Can’t wait for that masterpiece!"

siphokazi_mavundla was hyped:

"We’re about to eat!"

muds_magwa responded:

"Wow! Definitely can not wait for this. I’m sure it’s award-worthy."

