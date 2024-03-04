A woman shared a TikTok video celebrating the first anniversary of owning her Kia Picanto

The viral video showcased her removing the learner driver sticker and included a nostalgic flashback to buying the car

Many Mzansi viewers resonated with her celebration and left positive comments on her post

A woman marked the milestone of having her car for a year. Image: @swazi_elihle

Source: Instagram

A beautiful Mzansi woman took to social media to celebrate one of her most prized possessions turning a year old.

A cute TikTok video shared by @swazi_elihle shows a slice of cake with one lit-candle placed on her Kia Picanto, named Doves, which she bought a year ago.

In the clip, @swazi_elihle can also be seen officially removing the learner driver sticker off the back window, signifying the confidence and experience she now has behind the wheel.

The video also featured a throwback clip to the exciting moment the young woman bought her precious car.

"And so we turned one ," the video was captioned.

SA reacts to Picanto's 1st birthday

Many South African netizens reacted to the post with positive comments and showed the pretty driver love.

MaKheswa_o_Muhle commented:

"This is so cuteofficially a driver without the L behind ❤️congratulations mama."

Bontle replied:

"So beautiful Swazi ♥️."

Meagan Joey | Content Creator replied:

"Happy Birthday To Her ♥️."

Khanyisa Mthombeni❤ commented:

"Oh I remember when you got her, beautiful."

CapricornNp replied:

"I don’t think I’ll ever remove my Learner sticker I have attachment issues."

Bon.Bon.won said:

"This is cute we have to celebrate the little things."

Phemelo commented:

"I love it♥️."

Nolu.Mthembu commented:

"Happy +1 to her❤️."

Source: Briefly News