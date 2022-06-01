South African soccer star, Itumeleng Khune took to social media to share a snap of his daughter’s birthday celebration

The image features himself and wifey, Sphelele Makhunga standing against a stunning white and gold décor setup

Cyber citizens gathered in the comments section to leave sweet birthday wishes for baby Lesedi Ziyanda Khune

Easily one of Mzansi’s favourite celeb dads, Itumeleng Khune won over netizens’ hearts once again after sharing a sneak peek into his daughter’s 1st birthday celebration.

The first year is an emotional roller-coaster for new parents, and it all culminates in the baby’s 1st birthday.

Itumeleng Khune shared a sweet post to mark his princess' first birthday. Image: itukhune32/Instagram

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper took to Instagram to post a snap of him and wifey, Sphelele Makhunga looking stunning together in a beautiful birthday “white with a touch of gold” decor set up for their little one.

Khune captioned the beautiful post:

“Lesedi Ziyanda Khune is turning #1 today #Happy Birthday my Princess Daddy and Mommy Loves you a lot ❤️☺️. : @donny_mokwena I’m also PROUD of you Wifey. Deco by @eminence_eventplanner.”

A baby's first birthday celebration is bound to be special and the Khune’s made sure to make it memorable.

South African social media users flooded the Instagram post with sweet birthday messages for the little princess:

kingsalt31 shared:

“Happy birthday to her Capitano.”

Siphiweshabba commented:

“Happy birthday to Lesedi.”

reneilwe06 responded:

“Happy birthday to Lesedi Ntangaas.”

bgpetersen1 remarked:

“Happy birthday to your little princess.”

Jonassally reacted:

“Parents ❤️ Happy birthday to Lesedi.”

ntja_daddy_motswagae said:

“Blessed one to Princess and cheers to more years and blessings.”

