Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is deserving of the title of Father of the Year after surprising his daughter in the sweetest way

In an Instagram post, the soccer star is seen surprising his baby girl with a giant bouquet of red roses

His caption was all about being a loving dad and SA netizens gave him props for being so attentive

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune not only won over Mzansi’s hearts but also the title and honour of Father of the Year!

In an Instagram post, he shared a heart-warming photo of him presenting a huge bouquet of red roses to his little girl.

Itumeleng Khune showed off his loving side in a recent post about fatherhood. Image: itukhune32/Instagram, @laaylaymak/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He captioned the beautiful post:

"Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that's why I call you dad, because you are so special to me #Amoh."

Saffas responded to the post which was also shared by Briefly News on Facebook. While a few peeps had some witty comments, many were in awe of the doting father’s sweet gesture.

Jabu Lephuting responded:

“That's super nice. A girl child should learn how a lady must be treated from her dad, a father is his daughter's first love.”

Renee Pretorius reacted:

“You are absolutely awesome.”

Mma Mazibane said:

“I wish it was for the wife becasue she would have a better understanding of such a gesture anyway big up to daddy Khune.”

Dipuo Nkosi wrote:

“Wow that is so beautiful spider kid soon you'll be laughing and explaining to her what were your thoughts when you bought those beautiful flowers for her, kids grow very quickly. We need to understand that flowers are not for the dead only.”

