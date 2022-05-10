Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune was all about family values when he shared a photo of himself and wifey, Sphelele Makhunga

The recent Instagram post features an image of the two lovebirds matching in stunning all-black attire

The Khunes won Mzansi's praises as they showed their love for their looks and classy fashion sense

Itumeleng Khune shared a stunning photo of him and his wife, Sphelele Makhunga. Image: @itukhune32/Instagram

Source: Instagram

As the missu rocks a fitted black dress and coat, Khune sports black pants, a turtle-neck and a coat too. The post was simply captioned:

“The Rents @laaylaymak ❤️"

The much-loved couple looked good and Saffas did not hold back their compliments as they praised the Khune's style and fashion sense. The Instagram post gained over 4 800 likes. Check out some of the comments below:

mbule_lo reacted:

“Baze babahle abantu.”

Mmamathe said:

“My beautiful couple.”

pu9ishi wrote:

“Itu, next time when you are by that church, please knock at my door. Just front opposite.”

Mavusanavhoo shared:

“Ole super my chomi.”

Sivuyilemdaka responded:

“That's what I'm talking about when I talk about love and fashion.”

sketi_seyntombi_sa commented:

“Number 1 Goalkeeper in Mzansi Africa.”

mss_toya said:

“Keep her forever.”

Itumeleng Khune's missus Sphelele serves major wife goals, cooks idombolo over an open fire

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South African goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga, gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her wifey duties over during a family weekend.

Sphelele took to Instagram to share some photos revealing how she started a fire to cook a hearty traditional meal on a three-legged pot under the guidance of her mother-in-law. The images also showed her mixing the dough to make the dombolo (dumpling).

She captioned the cute post:

“MmeKhune Snr & MmeKhune Jnr on a Sunday. How’s your Sunday? Yes, I started the fire.”

Source: Briefly News