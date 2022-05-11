A video of a man showing off his McFeast burger for the camera has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The funny footage shows him go on about how the burger belongs to him and is better than the township fast food

Judging by the comments, it’s safe to say Mzansi peeps found the man’s commentary and pride hilarious

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It’s really the little things that bring many peeps joy. A Mzansi gent proved this by showing off what he had for lunch in a funny video clip.

The footage was posted on Instagram by @freshmenamapiano and shows the man holding a McFeast burger in hand in a taxi as he boldly remarks about how it is his while poking fun at people who buy fast food from the townships.

Saffas couldn't help laughing at a man's pride in his lunch. Image: @freshmenamapiano/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The light-hearted post was captioned:

“It’s a Macfeast boy. Good morning piano fam.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South African online users were left in chuckles at the man’s pride in his McDonalds meal.

khethi_m15 remarked:

“Every win counts no matter how big or small.”

maququ99 said:

“Respect every victory.”

Ssruthss responded:

“That Lil tune when he ate that Lettuce.”

canvasof.maia_ replied:

““ke yaka”.”

tshegoo__ shared:

“What a way to start my day.”

Fakamatah commented:

“Good morning! And I'm fiending for a McFeast now.”

thebigheartedbadguy67 reacted:

“The last part "Otlare why kesa eje hase yaka, ke yaka."

the_p.a.r.a.d.o.x_ said:

"It's a MacFeast boy.”

Man flexes muscles and wealth while in bed

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that cryptocurrency and stock markets have proven to be legit. People are buying into pretty much any get-rich-quick scheme. A man has gone viral for a clip he made of himself laying in a bed filled with money, gold chains and diamonds.

Everyone wants a boujee lifestyle but not many want to actually work for it, quite like losing weight. Luckily today there are some “quick fixes” but they do not work for everyone, otherwise we would all be in a bathing suit on a private island.

The main man himself, Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure, took to Facebook with the clip, letting his people know that he is living that good life.

“Money power.”

Source: Briefly News