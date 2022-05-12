A video of a local schoolboy displaying his lyrical rap skills has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows two schoolboys can chilling and laughing together before the boy in a red blazer start rapping

The lad’s attention-grabbing acapella performance won over the love and praise of Mzansi peeps online

A talented schoolboy won over fans after spitting a fire rap freestyle. The video, which is gaining a lot of traction, was shared on Facebook recently by SA Hip Hop Wave.

In the clip, two schoolboys can be seen chilling and laughing together before the boy in a red blazer start rapping.

Hip hop heads gave a schoolboy's acapella freestyle love. Image: SA Hip Hop Wave/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He does a nice acapella freestyle in which he raps about his talent, life, the music industry, haters and his gratitude for his fans.

His friends can be heard cheering him on in the background.

South African online users gave the young lad praise for his young performance on Facebook, with many comparing him to Mzansi rapper, A-Reece.

Tmantheking Modukanele responded:

“A-Reece Lite.”

Kaylon Kwanele Mlatsha commented:

“Kendrick, that's dope my guy keep it up.”

Thobela Mlindazwe wrote:

“I see a lot of hate anyways that's how we grow, keep it up young brother A Reece didn't start big, actually he started underground like every well-known rapper out there what I hear and see is great talent what you just did is fire if I could or I was one of the hater ngabe ngikthumelela ngalo ngoba uyashisa boi.”

Mdengo Golden said:

“A combination of Reece and Dreezy.”

Zuko Khwaphuna reacted:

“Reece effect.”

Nsindiso Mbathar replied:

“Respect for those lines is all about the truth you good bro keep it constantly on top.”

Inga Nkululeko shared:

“Dope boi, your future is secured.”

