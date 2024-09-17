One family wowed many online users with their pretty impressive and thoughtful gesture for their dad's birthday wish

The TikTok video grabbed the attention of many people on social media, generating loads of views, likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section to express their thoughts

One family in Mzansi went above and beyond for their father on his special day, and many people were left with mixed reactions.

A family wished their dad a happy birthday on a billboard in a TikTok video that left many with mixed reactions. Image: DjeliecS/Getty Image and @introvert.eats/TikTok

SA family wishes dad happy birthday with a billboard

TikTok user @introvert.eats came across a billboard that shocked them. They proceeded to capture the moment to showcase it for the world to see.

In the footage, one can see a gentleman who turned 50 and his family had a billboard set up to wish him a happy birthday. @introvert.eats was not quite impressed by the gesture as while taking to TikTok, @introvert.eats simply said:

"Some people really are not feeling the cost of living crisis in South Africa."

The footage became a hit on TikTok, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

People react to thoughtful family's gesture

The online community had mixed feelings as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Tashie675 said:

"The Moti family is super rich...aren't they."

Yandie cracked a joke, saying:

"When I win the Lotto, there will be signs."

Tumi Ndaba expressed:

"This man must explain how he got this money cause every month, he has a new billboard."

Dean Le Roux shared:

"Who does this for a family member? Rather give me the money as a present than rent a billboard."

Ashlyn Meas commented:

"Me on my birthday next year."

Sophy wrote:

"Every morning, on my way to work, I see this, and my heart just sinks."

