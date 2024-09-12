Lady Du Flaunts Stunning Billboard for Levi’s Celebrate Your Curves Campaign: “It Can Only Be God”
- Lady Du was filled with pride as she showed off the new billboard for her campaign with Levi's
- The Amapiano sensation bragged about being on 25 billboards across four different brands and inspired her supporters
- Mzansi showed love to the singer for being a hard worker and congratulated her on her big moves
One thing a lady does is chase the bag, and Lady Du recently bagged another cool campaign with a major brand!
Lady Du shows off Levi's campaign billboard
Our girl, Lady Du, is one of the hardest-working entertainers in South Africa, and her work ethic speaks for itself.
From chart-topping hits to business expansions, one would swear the Tjina hitmaker never has time to rest, especially after bagging a new campaign.
Taking to her Instagram page, Lady Du showed off her billboard for the Levi's Celebrate Your Curves campaign, where she posed alongside award-winning actress, Nomzamo Mbatha.
She said the billboard was one of 25 across four brands she had partnered with in 2024 and boasted that she had no team behind her, just God and her work ethic:
"25 billboards on the road by four different brands in one year with no record deal or team behind me is insane! It can only be God!"
Mzansi shows love to Lady Du
Netizens are raving over Lady Du's latest campaign and congratulated her:
South African actress, Buhle Samuels, said:
"Get 'em, babe!"
Mzansi singer, Simz Ngema, showed love to Lady Du:
"Congratulations, mama!"
Veteran local actress, Sophie Ndaba, wrote:
"Congratulations, darling, God is in this story!"
mondeeza_sa was inspired:
"Keep winning and take all the bags, my love. So inspiring!"
ladiva_mbele praised:
"He moves mountains and performs miracles. I'm so proud of you, man!"
3iuneosmani was impressed:
"Your work ethic!"
Lady Du shares an inspiring story
In more Lady Du updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's inspiring story after finally building her second beauty salon.
She spoke about having to take a huge risk without a backup plan, which eventually worked in her favour.
