One gent showcased how he bought his mother a new washing machine in a video on TikTok

The young man expressed that his mom preferred the old one, and the clip went viral online

The footage amused people as they headed to the comments section to crack jokes, while others laughed it off

A young man surprised his mother with a brand-new washing machine and he took to social media to show it off.

Mom prefers an old washing machine over a new one

The gentleman had his viewers cracking up in laughter after he revealed that his mom would much rather use the old watching machine than the new one.

@taylor_woods00 said that his mother asked him why he bought a new washing machine if they already had one, and he should have waited until the old one could no longer work. He went on to showcase the new washing machine in his video on TikTok.

It was black, and he then unveiled the old one. It was white and had no lid, which left people on social media in stitches.

SA is entertained by the gent's content

The man's video amused the online community. Some flooded the comments section with jokes, while others laughed it off.

Amogelang Dorothy said:

"That relationship won't be ending anytime soon."

Lindsay04 poked fun at herself, saying:

"That's how blind I am every time God gives me a new man, Sisuka kude naloyamfana."

Elisa Phiri shared:

"This machine looks exactly like the one here at home, too strong that machine."

Ntombilcflv replied:

"The friendship is still going strong, no new machine is going to break it."

To which the gent responded by saying:

"No weapon formed against that bond shall ever prosper."

Man shows off lovely home he built for his mother to thank her

Briefly News previously reported that mothers often bear the burden of taking care of families when their husbands pass on. This usually involves more work, strained resources, and sacrifices.

A tweep with the handle @kbmorota inspired Mzansi when he shared the touching story of how his mother had to step up and raise him and his siblings following his father's death. He also shared beautiful pictures of a house he is building as a sign of appreciation for his mother's sacrifices to ensure they had better lives.

