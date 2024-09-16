A young boy was seen crying after his father broke his heart and the promises he made to him

In a clip posted on TikTok, the young one explained that he was fed up with having to deal with a dishonest parent

Social media users were brokenhearted after witnessing the boy’s pain

Mzansi was pained after seeing a clip of a little boy who begged for a different father after his dad broke his heart and promises.

Mzansi was pained after watching a video of a little boy heartbroken by his father's failings.

The young one was in tears after his father disappointed him yet again by breaking one of his promises.

Parents are one of the most influential people in a child’s life. They help mould the child’s personality in their early days and give them hope for their future.

Dads are known to get along more with their sons as they bond over sports, and girls have more fun with their moms as they catch up on gossip and the latest fashion trends. Once any of these relationships are neglected, the child could become resentful of the parent who didn’t bother to foster a relationship with them.

A young boy was crying in a TikTok video after his father broke another one of his promises. The young one wished for a better father and listed all of the things his father failed to do even after he promised.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to child repeatedly disappointed by dad

The boy’s experience pained social media users:

@keabakes shared that:

"Next thing he'll claim they're turning the kid against him."

@Ayanda Nhlapo neede a reminder to not fail her child:

"Saving this video so that I am reminded to buy my child a ball when I get paid, my goodness."

@Bencane.shots did not approve of the behaviour:

"Oh no, guys. Don’t do this to children."

@Caro shared that she was still scarred after a broken promise;

"I was promised a barbie doll when I was eight, I waited the little girl inside of me is still disappointed and I kind of still want it."

@Asi_ was saddened by the clip:

"This makes me sad...kids take promises seriously."

