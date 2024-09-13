A father shared an old video of his son on Tikok competing in a local swimming competition

The boy started in last place but quickly caught up to his competitors and finished in first place

Social media users loved the clip, finding it motivating while applauding the father for his support

A father showed how his son went from last to first in a swimming race. Images: @multi_billy_.

It is important not to underestimate yourself or others, as we all have the potential to surprise one another with what we can achieve. Despite starting in last place, a boy proved he had what it took to win the race.

Swimming to first place

Using the handle @multi_billy_ on TikTok, a father shared a throwback video of his son Nathi participating in a swimming competition. The young man did not hear the whistle indicating the race started, putting him in last place when he eventually jumped into the water.

After hearing his father shouting for him to go, the boy swims, catching up to his competitors and passing them, winning the race.

A proud @multi_billy_ wrote in the video:

"POV: Your son is a goat (greatest of all time)."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi gives swimmer his flowers

Many social media users praised the young man for pushing through and showing that giving up should never be an option. Others also applauded the father for supporting his child throughout his race.

A proud @missmanjo wrote to the boy:

"Go Nathi. You won for all of us."

@phindzmsipha shared in the comment section:

"You can definitely start late in life and still make it. This inspired me."

@spondow.mihley comically showed their support, saying:

"Not me helping him by moving my head."

An amazed @rhaineviljoen said:

"It’s not how you start but how you finish! Unreal, little guy!"

@zinhle.africa told app users:

"I would love to see Nathi representing us at the Olympics."

@thato.masekwameng said to the father:

"Your presence there is powerful. Showing up really matters to these little people."

An inspired @lebolesh15 commented:

"Seeing this, I believe I can still make it to where I want to be."

Father makes his son's day

