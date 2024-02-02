A happily married woman posted a video of her sons' hilarious reaction when she got some love from her husband

The lovely wife has a son, and he became a viral sensation on TikTok as many people were entertained

Online users were amused by the cute little family, and many commented cracking tons of jokes

A woman posted a TikTok video featuring her husband and their son. The cute little family was a viral hit.

The family moment caught on camera receives thousands of likes. Many commented, raving about the woman's family.

TikTok shows kid mad as parents kiss

A woman, @didikhumalo and her husband were having a cute moment until their son interrupted them. In the clip, the son complained as the dad kissed her.

Watch the clip below:

South Africans amused by upset kid

Many people made jokes about the little boy's frustration. Online users were amused that the kid called his mom his wife.

momo commented:

"Bathong he is so cute. 'he kissed my wife'."

Khuzeni said:

"Uhlushwa i-car seat nje. He was ready to lay them hands on Daddy for kissing his wife."

Nontokozo_Pamela wrote:

"This is the cutest video on the internet today."

Momo said:

"Y’all stressing AJ up."

Nonjabulo Sibisi added:

"My son does the same or sometimes he physically separates us and then he kisses me while giving his dad the stank eye."

Promise Makunyane joked:

"Daddy stop kissing AJ's wife please."

Son throws tantrum over greeting dad

A little kid wanted to be the first to greet his dad. In a video, he raced his mom, trying to beat her to it.

Son fumes after mom's night out

Briefly News previously reported that a child was upset that his mother went somewhere to have fun with a friend. The kid had a whole talk with his mother just to let her know how unhappy he was.

The video of the child's anger got ov160,000000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who cracked jokes about the boy's passion.

@wendy_minie posted a video of her son complaining that she was gone for too long. The boy went on a rant about how she was gone for too long.

