People were excited to see a loving older couple together during mealtime in a TikTok video that became a hit

The clip of the married couple left many viewers gushing over how cute they look together

Online users who were raving about the man and the woman in the video wished they had the same in their life

A video shows a married couple together. Many people thought they looked cute in the viral video.

A TikTok video shows parents eating a meal together from one plate. Image: TikTok / @veemangaliso / Getty Images /Tim Robberts

The couple received more than 5000 likes. There were over 200 comments from people who were delighted to see them spend time together.

Couple eats together in TikTok video

In a TikTok video @veemangaliso, a man and a woman were eating together. In the video they were having food from the same plate using one spoon.

SA loves cute couple

The video of the couple left me online users touched. Many people commented that their bond was obvious.

patie commented:

"Couple. come let's gather here ,just to take notes."

Thulzozo wrote:

"This is what we should see on social media, not this negativity. This is inspiration."

emilymasango840 added:

"Me and my husband we even bath together... indeed love is s beautiful thing."

Pumpum ka E said:

"This is me and my hubby but uyandphangela."

Ms Dlamini commented:

"Definitely me and my love ❤️the sharing of the pillow and food, how they are seated close to each other."

azandesithole3 gushed:

"I pray for love like this. God bless them."

BoipeloBoipy was inspired:

"Ai never got to experience this with my parents. Doing it with hubby."

Woman declares love for husband

In a video, a woman showed people how much she loves her man. Her daughter filmed a special moment when she sang about her love.

Daughter celebrates mom finding love

Briefly News previously reported that ane woman was over the moon, celebrating her single mother who was getting married to her prince charming.

@tumi_moliko shared the excitement with her TikTok followers by sharing a video from her mom's wedding. In the clip, the mom and her husband are seen walking hand in hand with joy written all over their face while the wedding attendees throw flowers at them.

The video got over 23K likes, with many online users admiring the union.

