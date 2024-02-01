A daughter beamed with excitement after her single mother found the right man for herself

One woman was over the moon, celebrating her single mother who was getting married to her prince charming.

@tumi_moliko shared the excitement with her TikTok followers by sharing a video from her mom's wedding. In the clip, the mom and her husband are seen walking hand in hand with joy written all over their face while the wedding attendees throw flowers at them.

"Nobody talks about the feeling when your superhuman single mom finds her prince charming she deservessss it !"

Single mom finds Mr right

Watch the adorable TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers loved the video

The video got over 23k likes, with many online users admiring the union.

@ ♥︎ prayed for her mom to experience the same:

"Praying for my mom to experience this next, congratulations to your mom "

@Zeighthegreatest shared:

"God bless and have favour on their union ❤️"

@mo loved:

"The caption is so real. It’s beautiful to witness "

@k admired:

"This is so beautiful."

@Vanessa Menong wanted this for her mom:

"The day might be a solid blur for me - I’d be crying for 40days and 40nights. Congratulations to your mommy - Lord please remember my mom too "

@Short Shannon // Designer said:

"Want this for my Mama"

Daughter stops dad's wedding

In another story, Briefly News reported about a daughter who stopped her father's wedding to a woman 30 years younger than her mother.

The lady explained that her father had betrayed her mom with his bride-to-be and had been abusive for years. When it came time to object during the wedding ceremony, the young woman stood up from where she and her sisters were sitting and opened up about the ugly circumstances that led to the nuptials. The angry daughter explained that while the wedding didn’t take place, another ceremony was arranged that she was not invited to.

Source: Briefly News