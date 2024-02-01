A schoolgirl took to social media to showcase her matching hairstyle with her bestie, which left peeps in awe

Kids of today never cease to amaze peeps on the internet. Whether it be a dancing challenge, rocking questionable outfits, or pranking their parents, this generation has all the amusement.

A schoolgirl took to TikTok to showcase her matching hairstyle with her bestie. Image: @._naledi.

2 Besties showed off their matching hairstyle

In a heartwarming video, two pupils left online users in awe of how adorable they looked in their matching hairstyle. The video has gathered over 35.8 K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments. In the video shared by @._naledi._ on TikTok, the two girls can be seen dressed in their school uniform while standing in front of a brick wall. The two besties are from different races, showing how inclusive this generation is.

The adorable dou gave their viewers a twirl as they showed off their pretty hairstyle. The African girl had braids, while the white girl had natural golden hair.

Mzansi gushes over the adorable girls

The video of the little girls entertained many people as they rushed to the comments to send them heartwarming messages, while others could not keep them apart.

Lebogangmanthoadi said:

"If it wasn't for the spectacles I couldn't tell you apart."

Oratilwe Moholobela gushed over the girls, saying:

"This is so so cute."

Luyanda Dlamini wrote:

"Who’s who??? Oh my word I’m only seeing one person."

B e r n I c e adding:

"Cutest thing I’ve ever seen."

Lisa Sabby commented:

"Ooh my, I thought you were twins I had to watch the video twice to tell you guys apart."

