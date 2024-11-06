A young woman from Mzansi has taken TikTok by storm with her definitive take on cheating in relationships

While talking to what appears to be her boyfriend, she outlines her strong opinions on infidelity

The video has sparked lively discussions among viewers, with many agreeing and others questioning her views

A woman broke down behaviours that she considered cheating in a relationship. Image: @mazibuko.k

A Mzansi woman got tongues wagging with her relationship non-negotiables. She passionately listed what she considers dealbreakers in a TikTok video.

Defining cheating in a relationship

She told a guy that she was chilling with in a car, that buying food for another woman is cheating.

She goes on to argue that even saying happy birthday to another girl or complimenting her beauty counts as infidelity.

Video circulates in TikTok

Laughing with another girl? Nope, that’s cheating too, she insisted. The video on the TikTok account @mazibuko.k amassed more than 397,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Woman sparks a debate

The video created a buzz in the comments section. Many ladies backed her up and said that her standards were reasonable and not toxic.

See some reactions below:

@botshelo said:

"This isn’t toxicity."

@Yondssschelesi mentioned:

"Worse when its the hun's birthday and they post them wishing them a happy birthday."

@mafisafana wrote:

"My ex was like this. 😅😭 It's kinda cute kodwa. 😅 I miss it. 😅"

@BKAwuthieSharp stated:

"Uhmm I think these are standard unspoken rules of any relationship. It's not being toxic."

@Weskoppieshospital typed:

"I agree with everything she said! 😭"

@Allaboutuluthando commented:

"Nothing toxic about this, just facts. 😂😂"

@ServedbymamaJ shared:

"I told him to stop taking work pictures cos he is always next to ladies in the pictures. 😂😂😂 She is me, I'm her."

@renzors0 added:

"This is not being toxic. 😭🤚🏻 She’s just telling the truth. ❤️👏🏻👏🏻"

