A delightful video of two neighbours sharing a meal over the fence has taken social media by storm

The TikTok footage shows the young gents digging into their food while chatting and laughing.

With a whopping 410,000 views in just one day, this friendship is winning hearts all over Mzansi

Neighbours who shared a meal moved social media. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @brah_yaka/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

Get ready for some major heartwarming vibes! A sweet video featuring two neighbours sharing a meal over the fence has social media users smiling from ear to ear.

Helping friend in need

The young men are seen happily scooping up their grub from a small bowl while having a convo.

The clip posted on the TikTok account @brah_yaka is written: “When your friend really cares about you.”

Mzansi weighs in

Mzansi peeps how the one made sure his buddy didn’t go hungry. This display of brotherhood resonated with viewers. In just 24 hours, the clip got 410k views and over 600 comments.

Watch the video below:

The comments section burst with praise for their bond, and many mentioned how sweet it is to see such friendship in action.

A few reactions below:

@koppashot shared:

"My friend used to do this for me when I was homeless. I love you bro RIP! 🕊"

@nikiwe412 mentioned:

"I also had this kind of friendship with my male neighbour. We'd sit in front of the door and eat from the pot. 😅 May his soul rest in peace bakithi."

@maindumashigo stated:

"My brother can't eat alone he does this every day with our neighbour Andile. 🥰"

@Thando wrote:

"I love eating with friends. 😂😂 The food just tastes so different."

@❤️FEFE♥️ joked:

"No barbed wire formed against your brotherhood shall prosper. 🥰🥰😂😂"

@Jay_B commented:

"Most of us don't have such relations and we need to change our mindsets and show gratitude. 🥺🥺🥺 I need this kind of friendship."

@NokuthulaSkhosana typed:

"This is why I love having male friends. 🙌"

@V E R S S A G O

"Gents are real with one another. 100% we're brothers, not friends. 😅"

@MoRams added:

"This is so heart warming hle. ♥️♥️♥️ True brotherhood. 🙌👌"

Learner buys struggling friend school shoes

In another article, Briefly News reported that a thoughtful young learner had the online community praising his parents for how they raised him after he took his money and bought school shoes for his friend.

He shared the video on his TikTok account received over 500K views. The video shows the young man picking shoes for his friend at a Pep store.

