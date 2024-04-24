The former Big Brother Mzansi season four contestant Zintle stunned in a new picture

Zintle posted several pictures on her Instagram page looking all gorgeous and stunning

Many fans and followers gushed over her pictures, and others were smitten with her beauty

Former ‘BB Mzansi’ star Zintle's beauty has fans smitten over her beauty. Image: @_zintlezee

Source: Instagram

Without a doubt, the former Big Brother Mzansi finalist Zintle is flaming hot, and Mzansi never seized the opportunity to let her know that she is gorgeous.

Zintle's flawless beauty stuns many fans

Social media has been buzzing as the BB Mzansi finalist Zintle made headlines once again after she was outed for being two-faced after she snitched on fellow contestant Papa Ghost.

The star recently stunned in her new gorgeous pictures on social media. Zintle recently posted photos of herself on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"The girl of your dreams."

See the post below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also shared one of Zintle's pictures on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Zintle Zee..."

See the post below:

Netizens compliment Zintle's beauty

Shortly after she shared the photos on her social media page, many fans and followers complimented her flawless beauty, and others gushed over her. See some of the comments below:

@EMKEM_Mike complimented:

"She's beautiful hey."

@General_Sport7 wrote:

"Beautiful indeed."

@SoftNation22 said:

"A beauty."

@SammyCaress replied:

"Facecard never declines. A Beauty."

@SileM365 commented:

"Zintle’s smile? could light up this country when this uncapped electricity bribe ends."

@Maria_Ceec praised:

"The Most Discipline and Kindest HM to grace BB followed by Liqourose!"

@DamnedThen mentioned:

"Promising Content Creator in the making .…A pretty lady in and out."

@_Nema2 commented:

"Her face will always make the cut."

@AnnaDavid03 wrote:

"What a beauty. MamZee."

