Media personality Pearl Thusi and DJ Kaygee The Vibe's video dancing circulated on social media

The video of the stars vibing together was shared on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens had mixed reactions to the video of Pearl and Kaygee dancing together

Pearl Thusi and DJ Kaygee The Vibe dance together. Image: @pearlthusi, @kaygee_the_vibe

It seems like Pearl Thusi and Busiswa's baby daddy, Kaygee The Vibe, has recently become the town's talk after a video of them together circulated on social media.

Pearl Thusi and Kaygee The Vibe dance together

Social media has been buzzing after the video of the media personality Pearl Thusi and DJ Kaygee The Vibe dancing together at one of the Drip Footwear stores.

The clip was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Pearl Thusi and Kaygee dancing..."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the video

Shortly after the video of the two stars was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@The_A_Wagon said:

"She's a hustler this one."

@HenryOosha wrote:

"She dances so well."

@Homcy_Lin responded:

"I like the dance steps."

@puophaaa replied:

"Pearl Thusi uya-fosta."

@JuliaMakitla39 tweeted:

"Pearl loves dancing and o steif gore, love her."

@Marilynthoughts commented:

"One of these days we have to ask ourselves what really happened to her. She used to be so low key and reserved."

@Lebohang___N mentioned:

"She can't move,lol ke sono."

@VonBoulevardier replied:

"She needs to grow up, really now..."

@Maluda012 said:

"She's finished, only her name is left there."

@Priddyzaddy questioned:

"She lost weight man is she fine maar?"

